Fisherman’s body recovered

The body of Showkath, who went missing while fishing in the sea off the Arthunkal coast in Alappuzha, was recovered by a patrolling team from the Thottappally fisheries station on Saturday. Showkath, a crew member of the boat ‘Mubarak’, had gone missing in the early hours of the day. He was a native of Ponnani in Malappuram. After receiving the information, officials on a patrolling boat launched a search operation and recovered the body. The body was handed over to the Arthukal Coastal police for inquest procedures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.