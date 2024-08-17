ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman’s body recovered

Published - August 17, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Showkath, who went missing while fishing in the sea off the Arthunkal coast in Alappuzha, was recovered by a patrolling team from the Thottappally fisheries station on Saturday. Showkath, a crew member of the boat ‘Mubarak’, had gone missing in the early hours of the day. He was a native of Ponnani in Malappuram. After receiving the information, officials on a patrolling boat launched a search operation and recovered the body. The body was handed over to the Arthukal Coastal police for inquest procedures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US