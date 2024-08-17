Fisherman’s body recovered

The body of Showkath, who went missing while fishing in the sea off the Arthunkal coast in Alappuzha, was recovered by a patrolling team from the Thottappally fisheries station on Saturday. Showkath, a crew member of the boat ‘Mubarak’, had gone missing in the early hours of the day. He was a native of Ponnani in Malappuram. After receiving the information, officials on a patrolling boat launched a search operation and recovered the body. The body was handed over to the Arthukal Coastal police for inquest procedures.