GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisherman’s body recovered

Published - August 17, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Showkath, who went missing while fishing in the sea off the Arthunkal coast in Alappuzha, was recovered by a patrolling team from the Thottappally fisheries station on Saturday. Showkath, a crew member of the boat ‘Mubarak’, had gone missing in the early hours of the day. He was a native of Ponnani in Malappuram. After receiving the information, officials on a patrolling boat launched a search operation and recovered the body. The body was handed over to the Arthukal Coastal police for inquest procedures.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.