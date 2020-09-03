Fisherman goes missing in sea

A fisherman, V. Suresh Kumar (55), a native of Payattuvila, Kollam, who went into the sea along with three others in a boat from Thalassery on September 1, has been missing.
The Coastal Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Roy Babu Dcruz, who was with Suresh in the boat.
The complaint said Suresh Kumar had sailed out with Karthik, Babu, and Dcruz from Thiruvananthapuram. By 10 p.m, everyone had gone to sleep in the boat after they had cast the net.
However, when they woke up in the morning, Suresh Kumar was missing. Based on the complaint, the Coast Guard, with the help of the Marine Enforcement wing, has begun a search.
