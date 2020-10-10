Fisherman found dead

KASARAGOD

10 October 2020 01:20 IST

A 32-year-old fisherman, who went missing after he left the home at Ramguru in Bekal for fishing, was found dead near the construction site of an auditorium near Bekal on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sudhakaran. In the preliminary probe, an injury was found on the face of the deceased, the police said. The auditorium supervisor found the body on Thursday night.

