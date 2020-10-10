Kerala

Fisherman found dead

A 32-year-old fisherman, who went missing after he left the home at Ramguru in Bekal for fishing, was found dead near the construction site of an auditorium near Bekal on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sudhakaran. In the preliminary probe, an injury was found on the face of the deceased, the police said. The auditorium supervisor found the body on Thursday night.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 1:21:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fisherman-found-dead/article32817462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY