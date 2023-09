September 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 56-year-old fisherman died after he fell off his catamaran while fishing off Vizhinjam on Saturday morning.

He was identified as Aruldas, a resident of Pozhiyoor in the district. Although he was lifted out of the water by other fishers and rushed to the hospital with the help of the Coastal Police personnel, he could not be saved. The incident occurred around 7.20 a.m. on Saturday. Aruldas leaves behind his wife Sunitha and three children.