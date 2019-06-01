Fisheries station functioning sought in view of trawl ban

Fishermen and boat owners in the district have demanded the commissioning of the Fisheries Station under the Fisheries Department here that is still to be functional despite the completion of the civil works.

The demand was raised at a meeting of fishermen and boat owners convened at the Collectorate here on Saturday in connection with the government decision to impose a 52-day trawling ban from June 9. The participants demanded that the station be made functional at the earliest by creating new posts in the department. The station was vital for ensuring protection of life and belongings of the fishermen during the trawling ban period, they said.

At the meeting, Fisheries Deputy Director K. Ajitha said that though the infrastructure for starting the Fisheries Station was completed, lack of manpower was the main obstacle to its commissioning. She told the meeting that effective steps would be taken to ensure safety of the fishermen and their craft. A round-the-control room was opened at her office at Kanhangad, she informed.

Fisheries Department officials told at the meeting that a mechanical boat had been hired and for operating rescue services during the monsoon season. The boat would be based at Thaikadappuram here. They also said that a request for country boat for the rescue operations had been submitted to the Fisheries Director. During this trawling ban period, the coastal police and Fisheries Department personnel would increase the patrolling, they informed. As many as 10 rescue operators trained in Goa would be posted for the rescue operations, they added.

Safety measures

Informing that night fishing would be banned during the period, the officials called on boat owners to ensure that the boats have life-saving equipment. Vessels without licence would not be permitted to do fishing, they said. According to fishermen and boat owners, eight boats had been damaged after hitting the sand banks at the fishing harbour in the district. They urged the officials to take immediate steps to clear the sand banks.

The officials announced at the meeting that the proposal to increase the length of the breakwaters has secured technical sanction. The follow-up action would be taken on the basis of the report from the Central agency, they said.