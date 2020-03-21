Fisheries sector struggles to stay afloat amid virus scare

The State’s fisheries sector in likely to incur huge losses in the beginning of the new financial year with top export destinations closing their doors and nearly zero demand from high-end hotel chains and resorts.

Those working in the seafood industry say a number of factors, including the ban on shipments, newly imposed restrictions at fish landing centres, and logistical glitches have left the sector in total chaos.

Major markets

“China and Europe are our major markets and since both are in the grip of COVID-19, there has been a mass cancellation of orders. While the shipments to China stopped immediately after the Chinese New Year, Europe buyers started citing logistical issues at import hubs from March. Our plant, which can handle daily shipments, could only manage three shipments in the last 90 days. We are facing such a crisis for the first time. It will take two or three months for the sector to stabilise,” says Shajahan K.S., a Kochi-based exporter.

While some exporters are still stocking varieties such as vannamei shrimp, demand for the most-sought-after items such as squid, cuttle fish, octopus and ribbon fish has come down considerably.

Though there are still takers for tuna, its market is not very large and is mostly limited to Asian countries such as Thailand.

Though some exporters got enquiries from China this week, the prices quoted were very low, hinting that business will not be back to normal soon.

Dip in catch

“The sector was already struggling with a dip in catch and now with marine cargo movements coming to a standstill, we are finding it difficult to survive. Export companies are offering minimal prices due to the market fluctuations,” says Peter Mathias, president, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

Another blow came when star hotels and resorts stopped their purchases, opting to keep a bare minimum inventory.

“They used to offer better prices for shrimp, crab and some other varieties. But with nearly nil tourist inflow, that door was also closed,” says Francis, fisher.

Guest labourers returning to their States due to COVID-19 scare is another crucial factor.

For the last few days trawlers are finding it difficult to ensure enough hands on board. The recent restrictions in conducting auctions at harbours and fish landing centres have added to the sector’s difficulties.