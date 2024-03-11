Fisheries Ministry officials visit Pozhiyoor

March 11, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two senior officials of the Union Fisheries Ministry visited Pozhiyoor on March 11 (Monday) following complaints raised by the residents regarding coastal erosion in the region.

Venkatesh Prasad, Director, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF), Bengaluru, and Deputy Director Nagaraj also toured the coastal areas of Pozhikkara and Kollencode.

The local public had presented their plight before Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls, when he visited Pozhiyoor the other day. The Assistant Vicar of the local parish Fr. Prajosh Jacob had also petitioned Mr. Chandrasekhar’s help to establish groynes in the region to check the erosion.

The Fisheries Ministry officials will submit a report on their findings to the government, a statement said.

