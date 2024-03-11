GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisheries Ministry officials visit Pozhiyoor

March 11, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two senior officials of the Union Fisheries Ministry visited Pozhiyoor on March 11 (Monday) following complaints raised by the residents regarding coastal erosion in the region.

Venkatesh Prasad, Director, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fisheries (CICEF), Bengaluru, and Deputy Director Nagaraj also toured the coastal areas of Pozhikkara and Kollencode.

The local public had presented their plight before Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls, when he visited Pozhiyoor the other day. The Assistant Vicar of the local parish Fr. Prajosh Jacob had also petitioned Mr. Chandrasekhar’s help to establish groynes in the region to check the erosion.

The Fisheries Ministry officials will submit a report on their findings to the government, a statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.