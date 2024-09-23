Fisheries department to crack down on use of banned fishing nets

The Fisheries Department on Monday warned fishermen of stern action if they are caught using banned fishing nets including pelagic gear.

The warning was issued after the State government noticed the use of unauthorised pelagic nets by trawlers and other banned nets by traditional fishers in the State, B. Abdul Nasar said.

Boat operators who store pelagic nets on their boats can be fined up to ₹2.5 lakh. Any catch found in these boats will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the government, the department said. Stern action will also be taken against firms and individuals manufacturing banned nets, it said.

The manufacture, stocking and transportation of banned fishing nets is prohibited under the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act. Pelagic nets were banned as they pose a threat to fishery resources and sustainable fisheries.

The department has announced plans to step up surveillance along the coast as part of the crack down on the use of banned nets. The coastal waters will be patrolled with the help of Marine Enforcement, Coastal Police and the Coast Guard, the department said.