Fisheries department to organise ‘theera sadassu’ from April 24

March 06, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

The Fisheries Department will organise ‘theera sadassu’ at selected 47 centres in the coastal constituencies, a public interaction programme to interact with the people along the coastal region, hear their issues and take remedial measures along with promoting the development and welfare programmes of the government among the fishermen.

A statement issued by the Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the programme will be organised from April 24 to May 28 with the participation of people’s representatives and heads of various departments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the programme on April 23 at Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ‘theera sadassu’ gathering is envisaged as a comprehensive platform to study the problems and grievances of the coastal community and find solutions to their issues. In the first phase of the programme, the issues in a region and its development opportunities will be discussed with the local people’s representatives of the respective region.

On the lines of Adalat, the programme will also try to resolve the issues on the spot after hearing them. Also, it will receive complaints and suggestions and distribute benefits if any at all at the function. The programme will also include the exhibition of short promo films explaining the development activities of the coastal region and the interventions made in the fishing sector by the government, apart from honouring the local talents of the respective coastal region.

