Fisheries Department to make sea and coast plastic-free

Action groups to keep trash out of oceans

As part of Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram, a project aimed at making the sea and coast plastic-free, the Fisheries department will form action groups to keep trash out of oceans.

The groups will focus on removing plastic waste that adversely affects the natural ecosystems of the coast and sea. All groups will have 25 members and they will work in coordination with the respective local bodies.

The project is being implemented in three phases that include awareness generation, waste collection-recycling and follow-up campaign. The department has already formed coordination committees in various local bodies as part of spreading awareness.

The committees will function with the panchayat president/municipal chairperson/corporation division member as chairman, officials of the Fisheries department as conveners and the local body secretary and Matsyafed project manager as co-conveners, said Fisheries Deputy Director K.Suhair here on Wednesday.

An extension of the project started in 2018 at the Neendakara harbour, the intensive plastic disposal drive will be carried out with the help of the Clean Kerala Company and Haritha Karma Sena.

Around 15,000 volunteers will take part in the drive and later the project will be extended to more harbours in the State.

Fishers, boat owners, voluntary organisations, political parties and various government departments and agencies will also participate.

Activities to ensure coastal sanitation will be implemented and campaigns focussing on different wards will be held in connection with Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram. The district will have full participation in the government’s ambitious plan to make the sea and coast plastic-free, said officials.