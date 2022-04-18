Fisheries department to launch aquaculture, farm tourism projects in Kannur

Project to offer direct employment to inland fishermen

Project to offer direct employment to inland fishermen

The fisheries department with the support of the Kannur District Panchayat is planning to launch aquaculture and farm tourism projects in the Dharmadam-Anjarakandy river.

A senior official in the department said the project not only aims to attract tourists but also to conserve local fish varieties. For this, the department will set up facilities and provide technical support for native fish breeding. Besides, cage culture will be encouraged, he added.

“Around 5 acres will be demarcated as fish-protected area in the river near Dharmadam. No fishing will be allowed there. The initiative is aimed at improving native fish varieties, which will subsequently help local fisherman,” he said.

The department will develop a fish farm at Eranholi. The idea is to attract tourists to the farm, where facilities like seafood restaurants, pedal boating, and row boating will be available. Tourists can make a boat ride from the farm at Eranholi to protected areas in Dharmadam through the backwaters, the official said, adding that the project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore.

The project will offer direct employment to inland fishermen and indirect jobs to those from the tourism sector, he said.