Fisheries Department tightens noose

February 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries department has intensified enforcement measures in the district against prohibited practices like juvenile fishing, pair trolling, and shore seine (karamadi) fishing. In this financial year, 55 vessels were seized under the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act while ₹44.15 lakh was collected as fine and ₹3.9 lakh by auctioning the catch of seized boats. The department had strengthened sea patrolling with the help of the Marine Enforcement wing after reports of juvenile fishing for fishmeal plants. 

