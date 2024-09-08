ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries department seizes boats off Alappuzha coast

Published - September 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries department seized six boats from Tamil Nadu for engaging in fishing in violation of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act at Pallana near Thottappally on Saturday. Officials also impounded one Kerala-registered boat operating without a valid licence and two other fishing boats that did not adhere to the colour code. The catch found on the boats was auctioned. Officials said that boats from other States were not allowed to enter Kerala waters without valid permits. The department has warned of stringent action against illegal fishing in the coming days.

