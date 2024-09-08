GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisheries department seizes boats off Alappuzha coast

Published - September 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries department seized six boats from Tamil Nadu for engaging in fishing in violation of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act at Pallana near Thottappally on Saturday. Officials also impounded one Kerala-registered boat operating without a valid licence and two other fishing boats that did not adhere to the colour code. The catch found on the boats was auctioned. Officials said that boats from other States were not allowed to enter Kerala waters without valid permits. The department has warned of stringent action against illegal fishing in the coming days.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.