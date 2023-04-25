Fisheries department receives 1,424 complaints from Kollam for Theera Sadasu

April 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

Fisheries department has received a total of 1,424 complaints from the district in connection with Theera Sadasu, the public interaction programme to address the problems and grievances of the coastal community.

Kollam has five coastal constituencies that include Chathannur, Eravipuram, Kollam, Chavara, and Karunagapally. Among the complaints, 581 are related to other departments. Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan will inaugurate the programme being held from April 27 to 30, and prior to that, a meeting of people’s representatives, trade union leaders and officials will be held in the respective coastal constituency and the issues in that region will be discussed in the presence of the Minister.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, will preside over the programme to be held at Thekkumbhagam Government Higher Secondary School on April 27 at 4.30 p.m. The discussion in Chathannur constituency prior to the general meeting will be held at Paravur South auditorium from 3 p.m. M. Naushad, MLA, will preside over the programme on April 28 at Greeshma Auditorium in Eravipuram constituency.

The event will be held on April 29 in Kollam and Chavara constituencies. M. Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the programme at St. Peter’s Church Parish Hall, Muthakkara, at 10.30 a.m. Dr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, will preside over the meeting which will be held at St. Sebastian Church Parish Hall at 4.30 p.m. on the same day. C.R. Mahesh, MLA, will preside over the Theera Sadasu at Karunagappally constituency on April 30 at the Cheriyazheekal Shankaranarayana auditorium.