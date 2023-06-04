Fisheries department gears up for trawling ban

June 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

As the 52-day annual monsoon trawling ban comes into effect from the midnight of June 9, the Fisheries department will intensify enforcement measures to ensure there are no violations.

While Marine Enforcement and the Coastal Police will shift the trawling boats to a safe place by the evening of June 9, the department will take strict measures to prevent entry of boats from other States. Neendakara harbour will be open to traditional fishing vessels, including inboard boats, during the period. Diesel bunks at harbours and fish landing centres will be closed while Matsyafed’s selected bunks will be operating to supply diesel to inboard vessels. Only one carrier boat will be allowed with inboard boats while entering the harbour with catch.

On June 9, announcements will be made in the sea from Paravur to Azeekkal during morning hours and after noon the same will be repeated on the coast, said Fisheries Deputy Director K. Suhair. Prohibited fishing practices, including light fishing and the use of banned fishing nets, will not be permitted and strict action will be taken against those engaging in illegal fishing.

The spans of Neendakara bridge will be chained and the boats moved to the eastern part of the bridge the same day, following which the Fisheries department and Marine Enforcement will strengthen patrolling to prevent illegal trawling by boats on Ashtamudi Lake.

Police pickets will be set up at all the harbours in the district to keep vigil and maintain law and order. The services of Revenue Division Office (RDO) will also be made available for timely and effective interventions during the period and for coordinating with various departments to implement the ban. The district administration will discuss and decide the demand of the fisher organisations the marketing should be permitted for two more days after the ban. While a 24-hour control room has been set up at Neendakara fisheries station, the department will hire three boats for monsoon rescue operations and patrolling,

