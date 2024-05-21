Fisheries department conducts awareness programme

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert restricting all fishing activities, the Fisheries department on Tuesday organised an awareness programme in view of the monsoon season.

According to the department, boats venturing into the sea are expected to carry with them navigation devices, fire-fighting equipment, vessel-tracking system, radar reflectors and navigational lights along with lifebuoys. Documents like registration licence/special permit of the boat and biometric Aadhaar card of the crew members should also be kept. All fishers are instructed to wear life jackets when they are onboard. They have been asked to strictly follow department guidelines and not take fishing trips despite the squally weather. They will not be allowed to venture into sea until further notice as rough sea conditions, including heavy winds, continue along the coast.

At present a 24-hour control room has been set up at Neendakara for monsoon rescue operations. The emergency contact numbers of the department are 9496007027 and 0476 268036. Officials said that the cooperation of fishers is very crucial in avoiding accidents at sea during the monsoon season.

“The engine and other equipment should be examined to ensure they are operational before venturing into the sea. First aid kit, adequate food, water and necessary supplies should be carried on board,” they said. The Deputy Director of Fisheries presided over the programme held at the Fisheries Awareness Centre in Neendakara. Besides fishers, representatives of the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association and trade union leaders attended the event.

Meanwhile, the fishermen, especially those from the traditional sector, are worried about the loss of fishing days. While they have been struggling with low catch during the past couple of months, they are distressed over missing the last few days before trawling ban begins in Kerala. Fishing communities across the State have been experiencing a dip in marine resources, especially pelagics on which traditional crafts depend.

