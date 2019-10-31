Fisheries Act: Centre apprised of State’s concerns

The State has apprised the Centre of its apprehensions and concerns about the proposed Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Act, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

Replying to questions by S. Sarma, U. Prathibha, K. Kunhiraman and K. Dasan, she said the State had put forth its suggestion that all enforcement rights, including giving fishing rights/registration or licence beyond 12 nautical miles be given to States.

State’s jurisdiction

Fishing regulation and management activities should be the State’s jurisdiction as was currently being done and State Fisheries officers should be allowed to monitor violations of law.

Kerala had also demanded that the clause that fishermen could be arrested without warrant be dropped, the Minister said.