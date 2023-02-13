Fisherfolk housing project nearing completion

February 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of an apartment complex for fisherfolks at Mannumpuram in Thottappally will be completed by April this year, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after visiting the construction site on Monday.

The complex is being constructed under the Punargeham project of the State government, which aims to rehabilitate fisher families living within 50 metres of the coastline.

The facility on 3.48 acre of land will provide housing to 204 families. Each flat unit will have two bedrooms, living area, kitchen and toilet. Besides, roads, drinking water, electricity, waste management systems among other facilities are being readied.

Mr. Cherian said that apart from the 204 flats in the complex, 24 more would be constructed.

Once completed, the government will shift fisher families in Ambalappuzha, Purakkad and Thottappally who lost their land and house due to sea erosion to the new facility. The structure is built on the lines of the fisherfolk apartment complex at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram.

The government launched Punargeham to provide housing for all fisher families residing in areas vulnerable to coastal erosion in nine coastal districts of the State.