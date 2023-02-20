Fisher families of ‘Pratheeksha’ seek solution to ‘structural damage’ of flats allotted to them at Muttathara

February 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While the State government has begun work on a new set of flats for fisher families at Muttathara, residents of several of the 192 flats constructed in the same neighbourhood in 2018 are blaming the authorities for ignoring their complaints regarding alleged structural damage, poor drainage, and waste disposal.

Narrow cracks have appeared on the ceilings and walls of several of the flats, and in some cases, water leaks into them from the upper floors or the roof, the residents of the ‘Pratheeksha’ apartment complex at Muttathara allege. Many families were also forced to replace floor tiles at their own expense after they developed cracks, they say.

The 192 flats here were built to relocate families who had lost their homes to coastal erosion. ‘‘At this rate, we are not sure how long these buildings will hold up. We had given representations to the Chief Minister, Fisheries Minister, and the Mayor during the recent inauguration of work on the new flats coming up next door. Our immediate requirement is that the issues related to structural damage and plumbing be attended to urgently,’‘ says Elsy Benanz, resident and member of the executive committee of the residents.

Bindu Archibald, who lives on the first floor in one of the blocks, points to the narrow, winding cracks on the walls of her bedroom, kitchen and toilet. ‘‘This is the case with many of the flats here. Most of the households have children. We are afraid for their safety,’‘ she says. On the roof, she points to the eroded floor through which part of a metal bar is visible. ‘‘The ceiling gets waterlogged during the rains. Former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma had assured us that the roofs will be freshly paved, but nothing has been done,’‘ Ms. Archibald says.

Mary Francis, 60, points to the newly tiled floor of the drawing room of her flat. ‘‘It cost us ₹23,000.’‘ SOme residents allege that walls of rooms next to toilets are damp, a result of water seeping through the walls.

The housing complex project, the first of its kind in the State, was undertaken by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation and built by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the complex in 2018.

In their recent petition to the government, the Pratheeksha Residents’ Association demanded immediate measures for the proper disposal of liquid wastes from the flats. Although a motor was installed for it, it is not effective, the residents allege.

Meanwhile, in an adjacent plot of land, work has begun on a new set of flats for 400 fisher families as part of the ‘Punargeham’ housing project. Mr. Vijayan launched its construction on February 10 as part of the LDF government’s 100-day programme. The residents of ‘Pratheeksha’ say that the newcomers should not share their fate.