GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fisher drowns after his boat capsizes off the coast of Muthalapozhy harbour

Local fishers have blamed the recurring accidents at Muthalapuzhy on the government’s alleged failure to prevent the harbour mouth from silting up through periodic dredging. 

Published - June 20, 2024 10:02 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman drowned when his boat capsized in heavy seas off the coast of Muthalapozhy harbour on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram city on Wednesday, June 20, 2024.

The police identified the deceased as Victor, a resident of Anchuthengu. Local fishers rescued two others who were on the upended boat. The police identified them as Francis and Suresh Yesudas. Both were being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Local fishers have blamed the recurring accidents at Muthalapuzhy on the government’s alleged failure to prevent the harbour mouth from silting up through periodic dredging. 

The underwater sandbar caused strong conflicting currents and powerful eddies that sucked fishing boats into their vortex, turning the harbour mouth into a death trap for fishers. 

The local Church blamed the breakwater construction, which protected the Vizhinjam port, for the unpredictable currents that destroyed lakhs of rupees worth of fishing equipment. 

Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said that the central government prioritized mitigating risks for fishers setting out to the sea from Muthalapozhy. 

Related Topics

disaster and accident / maritime accident / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.