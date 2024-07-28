ADVERTISEMENT

Fish workers of Chettuva harbour stage protest 

Published - July 28, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Thrissur

They demand removal of sand from the estuary 

The Hindu Bureau

Fish workers of Chettuva harbour stage a protest on Sunday demanding removal of sand from the estuary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fish workers of Chettuva harbour staged a protest on Sunday demanding removal of sand from the estuary, which is posing threat to their fishing boats as well as their lives.

Fishermen and other workers struck work and staged a protest at the harbour. They alleged that accidents have become frequent due to the sand beds at the estuary.

The fishermen said they resorted to protest after their requests to the authorities to remove sand fell flat.

The Chettuva estuary had witnessed many accidents taking a toll on fishers lives and their boats. Recently, Chakkukeran Vijayan, a fisherman, lost his life while a boat, Ambadi, was damaged in April this year.

Around 10 lakh families eke out a living through fishing in the State. The government is earning a sizable revenue from the fisheries sector. However, the authorities are neglecting the issues of the fishermen, they alleged.

The fish workers warned they will intensify protest if the authorities continue to neglect their demands.

