Fish worker dies as boat capsizes in Thrissur

June 24, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thrissur

A fish worker died at Moonnupeedika in Thrissur district as a boat capsized in the high tidal waves on Saturday. The deceased was Suresh, 52, of Perinjanam. Two other fish workers who were rescued with injuries have been admitted to hospital. Suresh’s body was recovered from Vasco beach, around 800 m from the accident spot.

The boat with three fishermen had gone out for fishing from Panthalkadavu, Moonnupeedika, on Saturday morning. It capsized 50 m from the coast, according to sources.

