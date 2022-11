Fish vendor killed as lorry rams shop

November 30, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

A fish vendor met with a tragic end as a lorry rammed his shop at Cheruthuruthy on Wednesday morning. The deceased was Yusaf of Pallam, near Cheruthuruthy. It is suspected that the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle as he slept while driving. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

