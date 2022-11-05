Fish vending in unpermitted areas continue sans waste management measures

ADVERTISEMENT

The unregulated opening of fish stalls in public places has started creating a fresh headache for sanitation workers in the corporation and municipal areas of the district.

Though make-shift sheds are banned in areas where approved facilities are available, many of the new entrants to the trade are not complying with the rules.

In the absence of waste management options, many such wayside traders dump waste into nearby drains and revenue land. The opposition of local traders and residents have hardly dissuaded the operators.

Stray dog menace

“Other than the make-shift sheds, there are also vendors who park their motorbikes along the road and carry out the trade. Some of them also offer to clean fish after throwing the waste into nearby drains,” said a fruit vendor near Pantheerankavu. He said stray dogs were also causing a huge scare in such locations frequently occupied for the unhygienic trade.

Though local administrators had erected boards banning the unhygienic trade in several places, the practice did not witness any let up. In Vadakara and Payyoli municipality limits, some of such local vendors who used to sell fish in motorcycles even managed to set up make-shift sheds without any waste management arrangement.

“Since the trade is a profitable business without much investment, many are straightaway going to nearby harbours and purchasing stock. Many daily wage workers are also attracted to the business with the quick profit it can generate,” said V.P. Sumesh, a fish worker from Puthiyappa harbour. According to him, organised traders in the field are facing huge losses with the entry of such smaller groups that does not comply with the rules.

A grocery trader from Vadakara, where the unlicensed trade flourishes, said the pollution created by the illegal traders was remaining ignored despite frequent inspections. “Many of the illegal traders were found projecting their trade as the last resort to find some sustainable income. In reality, many of them were doing it as a part-time business for quick money,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the local body representatives said the matter would be taken up seriously with the municipal and corporation authorities. They also said hygienic fish marketing facilities were available in all urban areas where small-scale vendors too would be able carry out their business by complying with existing regulations.