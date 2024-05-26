GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fish kill: Varapuzha archdiocese urges govt. to pay compensation to fish farmers

Published - May 26, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Varapuzha archdiocese has called on the government to estimate losses suffered by fishermen and fish farmers living along the segment of the Periyar that was hit by mass fish kill on Tuesday and Wednesday. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, who convened the meeting, said a submission would be made before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the issue.

The victims must be compensated, said the archdiocese as it expressed solidarity with the fish farmers. The money could be raised from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and the fishermen’s welfare fund, it added.

Spokesman for the archdiocese Sherry J. Thomas said a meeting of those who suffered losses on account of the fish kill and parish priests was convened to discuss the fallout of the incident. He said a survey would be conducted among the fishermen who suffered losses, and the details would be submitted to the Chief Minister.

A committee headed by the department concerned at St. Albert’s College has been constituted to study the situation. Former registrar of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Victor George will head the team. The fishermen have been directed to submit an account of their losses. A ‘Save Periyar Action Council’ was also constituted, the spokesman added.

Kerala / Kochi

