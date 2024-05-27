Fish kill in Periyar: PCB issues notices to two units in Edayar industrial area

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued notices to two industrial units in the Edayar industrial area here following inspections held in the wake of a mass fish kill in the Periyar river on May 20 and 21.

A closure intention notice has been issued to A.K. Chemicals while Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd. was issued a consent withdrawal intention notice, according to the board officials. An inspection revealed presence of sulphur in the water samples collected from the storm water drain in the first unit. A blackish discharge was found in the samples collected from the second unit, they said.

Reply within a week

The closure intention and consent withdrawal notices have been issued under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The units have been told to reply within a week.

A senior official of Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd. said they were yet to receive the notice. “We have been maintaining zero discharge while ensuring that the process water is re-used after the required treatment,” the official said. On the black discharge found in the storm water drain, the official said it may have occurred after the inflow of rainwater collected in the drain located outside their compound. The management of A.K. Chemicals was not available for comment.

Inspections to continue

The board stated that inspections will continue in the units in the Edayar industrial area. Inspections were also held along the Thoombungal Thodu which joins the Periyar at Edamula. The units have been told not to channel untreated wastewater into the storm water drains meant to release rain water.