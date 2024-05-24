GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fish kill in Periyar: Eloor municipality files police complaint against industrial units

Published - May 24, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor municipal secretary has filed a complaint before the Station House Officer, Eloor, demanding action against industrial units behind the alleged illegal discharge of effluents into the Periyar, resulting in mass fish kill downstream of the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam on May 21.

In the complaint filed on May 24, the official said industrial units in Eloor and nearby local bodies had released effluents into the river in violation of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms. It resulted in mass fish kill and affected the ecosystem of the waterbody. The fish kill also resulted in huge financial loss to fishermen, it said.

The secretary said the police should act in accordance with the Indian Penal Code against the erring units.

Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said the civic body had forwarded a letter to the environmental engineer at the Environmental Surveillance Centre of the PCB at Eloor seeking details of the erring factories. A letter forwarded by the secretary on May 23 said the mass fish kill occurred due to the release of chemical effluents into the river.

The municipality has plans to act against violators as per the Kerala Municipality Act. It could impose a penalty of ₹50,000 and request the police to initiate action under the Indian Penal Code against the erring units, it said.

