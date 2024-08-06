ADVERTISEMENT

Fish kill in Parappachira canal: PCB inspects common sewage treatment plant at Cochin Special Economic Zone

Published - August 06, 2024 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The discharge of untreated wastewater from the common sewage treatment plant of the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) may have caused the fish kill reported in the Parappachira canal on August 4 (Sunday), according to preliminary inference by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The fish kill was observed on intermittent stretches of the canal passing through Thuthiyoor and joining the Chitrapuzha. The PCB officials, who inspected the CSEZ premises on August 6 (Tuesday), found that the common sewage treatment plant was not working as per the norms.

The untreated wastewater that passed through the internal drain and reached the Chitrapuzha might have resulted in depletion of oxygen levels in the canal and triggered the fish kill, they observed.

The inspection revealed that there was no other source of contamination in the canal. The PCB is likely to seek an explanation from the CSEZ authorities on the shortcomings in the functioning of the common sewage treatment plant.

Dead fish were found floating on the surface on several stretches of the canal, which is used by people along its banks for bathing and also serves as a source of replenishment for nearby wells.

