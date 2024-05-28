Fish kill in Kundanoor: Maradu municipality ready to provide compensation to fishermen

Maradu municipality has agreed to provide compensation to fish farmers who suffered losses following the fish kill in Kundanoor lake on May 25 and 26.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting convened by Maradu municipality on Tuesday to discuss the fish kill that caused loss, especially to farmers engaged in cage fish farming. Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said they had requested the Fisheries department and experts at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to ascertain the loss caused to the farmers. “We are ready to provide a part of the losses incurred after holding discussions with the government,” he said.

The fish kill was first reported in Kundanoor lake on May 25 and it intensified by May 26 morning. The municipality had provided assistance to the farmers engaged in cage fish farming as part of its own project to help the fishermen. A preliminary assessment by experts at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies had showed high levels of ammonia in the water samples. The varsity is expected to come out with a detailed analysis on the fish kill soon.

The municipality authorities had also filed a complaint before the Maradu police station seeking an inquiry in to the fish kill.