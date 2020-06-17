Kerala

Fish farming launched in pond

Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma inaugurated fish farming as part of the State government’s Subhiksha Kerala project for sustainability in agricultural production at the Vayambachira pond in Mannanthala on Wednesday.

As many as 5,000 grass carp fishes were deposited in the pond.

The pond was renovated as part of the city Corporation’s 2019-20 annual plan, at a cost of.₹25 lakh.

An amount of ₹60 lakh has been sanctioned for preparing a garden and for the construction of an auditorium in the land adjacent to the pond.

