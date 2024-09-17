Fish farmers face serious crisis in Kerala owing to procurement and distribution issues

While the State government has launched multiple schemes to attain self-sufficiency in fish seed production, aquaculturists across the State are facing a serious crisis due to the delay in procurement and distribution.

Fish farmers who have prepared ponds, pen units, and enclosures are currently waiting for hatchlings and Fisheries department is yet to make them available. According to the farmers, if ranching is delayed any further, they will have to suffer huge losses as raising temperatures will impact the growth. Though they had submitted the applications much in advance, the department is yet to start supply. “Many of such projects are currently in standstill, impacting our livelihood. There is no point in getting the seeds immediately before the summer months as there will be no water. Just like agriculture, fish farming too have a calendar and if we don’t follow that, the result will be disastrous,” says Purushothaman, an award-winning fish farmer from Kannur.

Objectives

The department had launched Backyard Fish Seed Production scheme in order to produce over 600 lakh seeds of pearl spot and murrel and provide livelihood to nearly 620 farmers. The other objectives of the project were to ensure availability of quality seeds and augment the aquaculture production by steady supply of seeds.

“I run a licensed hatchery producing pearl spot seeds for Janakeeya Matsya Krishi, the government scheme to expand inland fish farming. June, July, and August are the ideal months for ranching and this year the department has taken no step to procure them. They cite the delay in getting administrative sanction and currently we are stuck with the hatchlings,” says Sivaprasad, a fish farmer from Alappuzha. At present his farm has over five lakh pearl spot hatchlings and maintaining them in good health costs over ₹50,000 a month. Since the department is not procuring the seeds, the farmers are compelled to sell the seeds to farms in other States at a much lower price.

The farmers had approached the authorities with a proposal saying they are ready to provide seeds so that the farmers can start stocking. “The department can fix a base price and pay us later. By doing that we can protect the livelihood of hundreds of farmers and those engaged in allied activities. But they have opted to ignore our plea,” he adds.

Department’s stand

According to department authorities, the district offices are unable to implement the project due to the lack of funds. “The department is implementing several projects, including brackishwater culture, shrimp farming, and cage culture. The delay will affect a section of farmers and seed producers. But it will be solved at the earliest and the farmers will not have to wait for long,” said a senior official.

