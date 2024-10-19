Fish enthusiasts join CMFRI on Fish Walk

Fish enthusiasts, including students and professionals, on October 19 (Saturday) embarked on an unconventional expedition, a Fish Walk, along with scientists and technical staff of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to experience firsthand the diversity of fishes landed in the harbour.

A public outreach programme of the CMFRI, the Fish Walk evoked overwhelming response from a cross section of people in and around Kochi, said a press release from the institute. The participants witnessed bustling activities at the Munambam fisheries harbour and fish landings from nine trawlers.

The catch comprised mostly large-head and small-head hairtails (ribbonfish), cuttlefish, squid, bulleyes, Indian scad, pufferfish and several species in catch brought in for the fish meal industry. A CMFRI team led by Miriam Paul Sreeram, Ratheesh Kumar R., Aju Raju, Sreekumar K.M., and Sajikumar K.K. explained the marine diversity and their specialties in detail.

Apart from getting a ringside view of diversity of marine landings, the participants were surprised to learn about the gill baskets of rays being used in Asian medicine and the use of fish maw or air bladders of eels and croakers in food and wine-making industries. In all, the team recorded 42 fish species, five cephalopods, and two shrimp species. The landings were moderate on Saturday owing to inclement weather in the past few days.

The participants included graduate and postgraduate students and professionals from banking, refinery and architecture fields. They learned about a range of topics, including dynamics of fisheries in the State, the various craft and gear, fishing trip economics, transporting, and marketing of landings and socio-economic conditions of fishers. CMFRI experts also shared insights into how climate change was affecting oceans and marine ecosystems, providing the group with an understanding of challenges and issues in the marine fisheries sector.

The next Fish Walk will be held on October 26, with a trip to Chellanam for 25 participants.