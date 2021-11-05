Fiscal federalism under threat:CM

Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said fiscal federalism is under threat in India.

Chairing the first meeting of the recently reconstituted State Planning Board here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said an imbalance in favour of the Centre and against the State had crept into the federal structure.

The States were facing a severe resource crunch. Hence, the Centre-State fiscal balance should be recast in favour of States, he said. The Government and Planning Board was intent on revitalising the State’s post-COVID-19 economy. Sustained development and welfare were the State’s goals, and Kerala still followed the five-year Plan pattern.

The 13th Five-year Plan aspired to build on the State’s achievements in land reform, public health, school education, social and gender justice and social security.

The Government has furthered empowered, simplified and streamlined decentralised planning. It has identified tourism and agriculture as growth sectors. Cooperative sector and neighbourhood level self-help groups will power Kerala’s development.

State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and Cabinet Ministers were present.