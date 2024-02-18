GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIS against Shaun George on Veena’s complaint

February 18, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special Correspondent

The Thiruvananthapuram police have registered a First Information Statement (FIS) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaun George on suspicion of libelling IT consultant and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T. Veena, in the public domain.

Ms. Veena has accused Mr. George, son of P.C. George, who recently merged his Janapaksham Secular with the BJP, of using online media to spread the “canard” that she had substantial off-the-book investments in Canada.

Earlier, the CPI(M) had accused Central agencies and Opposition parties of targeting Ms. Veena to blight the party and government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.