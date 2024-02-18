FIS against Shaun George on Veena’s complaint

February 18, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

Special Correspondent

The Thiruvananthapuram police have registered a First Information Statement (FIS) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaun George on suspicion of libelling IT consultant and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T. Veena, in the public domain.

Ms. Veena has accused Mr. George, son of P.C. George, who recently merged his Janapaksham Secular with the BJP, of using online media to spread the “canard” that she had substantial off-the-book investments in Canada.

Earlier, the CPI(M) had accused Central agencies and Opposition parties of targeting Ms. Veena to blight the party and government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.