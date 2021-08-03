First youth coop. society comes up in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

03 August 2021 22:42 IST

The first ever youth cooperative society in Kerala , which aims to generate employment opportunities for the educated youth, has been registered under the Department of Cooperation.

The institution, Kottayam Youth Entrepreneurial Cooperative Society, is headquartered in Kottayam with its scope of operations extending across Kottayam and Changanassery taluks. At a brief function here on Tuesday, Kottayam Cooperative Society Joint Registrar N. Ajith Kumar handed over the Registration Certificate to K.R. Ajay, chief promoter of the new society. The society will focus on infrastructure construction with a view to creating maximum employment opportunities by coordinating educated and skilled youth. The plan to establish such youth societies was included in the Governor’s policy address and the State government’s 100-day action plan.

Advertising

Advertising

Each society will have a minimum share capital of ₹1.75 crore.