First-year admissions: Calicut University to announce first allotment on Monday

Kozhikode

04 September 2021 18:58 IST

Those selected should confirm status by remitting mandatory fees

The University of Calicut will announce the first allotment of seats for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses on September 6.

A release said on Saturday that those who had been selected should confirm their status by remitting the mandatory fees. The status can be checked on https://admission.uoc.ac.in. Those who remit the fees should ensure that their login has payment details. The link will be open till 5 p.m. on September 9. Students who fail to pay the fees will lose their allotment. If the students are happy with their option, they should cancel the choice for higher option. If they retain the higher option, they will have to choose it once they it is allotted to them later. This will lead to cancellation of their earlier allotment, which cannot be restored. The students could seek admission to colleges only after the second allotment.

Advertising

Advertising