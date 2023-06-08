First women-only Haj flight takes off from Karipur

June 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Calicut International Airport at Karipur witnessed the take-off of the State’s first women-only Haj flight on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla flagged off the flight.

Air India Express flight IX 3025 left Karipur at 6.45 p.m. carrying 145 women pilgrims and six women crew. It was the first flight from the State for women pilgrims without mehram or a male companion.

The Minister gave the boarding pass to 76-year-old Sulaikha Karthikappalli from Kozhikode, who was the eldest pilgrim of the group. Requesting the pilgrims to pray for the country’s safety and security as well as progress, Mr. Barla said the women-only flight marked a glorious step for women empowerment in the country.

Kanika Mehra from Punjab piloted the women-only Haj flight while she was assisted by co-pilot Garima Passi. The four members of the cabin crew were M.B. Bijita, Darpana Rana, Sushama Sharma, and Subhangi Biswas.

Air India had employed women staff not only to welcome the women pilgrims but also to do the ground handling as well.

There will be 16 women-only Haj flights from Kerala - 12 from Karipur, three from Kannur, and one from Kochi.

As many as 2,733 women above 45 years of age are going for Haj from Kerala this year without a male companion. As many as 1,718 of them have chosen Karipur as their point of embarkation.

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, State Haj Committee Chairman C. Mohammed Faizy, and Kondotty municipal chairperson T. Fatima Zuharabi addressed the pilgrims. Central Haj Committee chief executive officer Mohammed Yakoob Shekha welcomed the gathering. Calicut International Airport director S. Suresh proposed the vote of thanks.