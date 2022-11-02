First woman lawyer of Malabar no more

V.M. Leelavathi

When V.M. Leelavathi donned the black gown and began practice at the Kozhikode Bar over 60 years ago, she was the first woman to do so in Malabar. She had an eventful career both as a lawyer and as a social activist thereafter as she became an inspiration for many to take up law as a career.

Leelavathi, 88, passed away at her flat at Chalappuram in the city on Tuesday.

She was born to K.C. Kunhikrishnan Nair and Sreedevikutti Amma at Koyilandy. Leelavathi got a law degree from the Government Law College, Madras, in 1958, and started practice under well-known criminal lawyer K. Kunhirama Menon the next year. She turned to civil law following the advice of her senior lawyer later. After practising under K.P. Kesava Menon for a brief period, Leelavathi charted her own course independently in a year.

She also worked as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, a first for a woman in Kozhikode. Leelavathi had an active social life as well, as she was secretary of the People’s Council for Social Justice and a functionary of the Bharat Sevak Samaj. She was given a public reception when she completed 50 years as a legal practitioner. Her body was consigned to flames at the Mavoor electric crematorium on Wednesday.