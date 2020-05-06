First train from Palakkad leaves for Odisha

The first train carrying migrant workers from the district back to their homes left Palakkad Junction Railway Station on Wednesday evening. The Shramik special train (06094) left here at 4.45 p.m. for Jagannathpur in Odisha carrying 1,207 workers.

The workers from different places in the district were brought to the railway station in 37 KSRTC buses. Each bus carried a maximum of 30 migrants. The Railway used a modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake which could carry 60 passengers in each sleeper coach even by avoiding the middle births. The train had 20 coaches.

The workers were registered and tested under the leadership of tahsildars. Sub Collector Arjun Pandian, Assistant Collector Chetan Kumar Meena, and senior officers of the police, Railways, revenue, health and labour departments saw off the returning migrants.

All the passengers were given medical certificates after a check-up by the health officials. Medical examinations were held at centres in six taluks in the district.