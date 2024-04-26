First-timers, senior citizens cast votes with pride in Chalakudy

April 26, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

“Is Aadhaar card enough as an identify proof for voting,” asked an enthusiastic Josekutty as he stood in the line leading to booth no. 37 at Government Higher Secondary School at Chowara, near Aluva.

“I am exercising my franchise for the first time, and I am excited,” said the 19-year-old. A senior citizen standing next to him in the queue was quick to offer an answer, “Yes, Aadhaar is a valid document, and you can show it to the polling officer to cast your vote.”

Standing behind Josekutty, his friends Tom and Paulson immediately searched their pockets to confirm whether they had brought their Aadhaar cards. “What should we do after submitting the identity cards?” they asked the senior citizen. “You need not worry. The polling officials will guide you,” he said. Within 20 minutes, they entered the polling booth to cast their maiden votes.

“It was an overwhelming experience,” said the trio as they came out of the booth and showed the indelible ink mark on their index fingers. “We will continue to exercise our franchise in future elections too. It is our responsibility to participate in the electoral process,” said the youngsters who are pursuing their undergraduate programme in Philosophy under the Mahatma Gandhi University.

A steady flow of senior citizens was witnessed at several booths in the constituency as they braved their physical ailments to cast votes. Ninety-year-old Eliyamma, who cast her vote at St. Joseph’s High School, Angamaly, was accompanied by her family members. Clad in the traditional ‘chatta-mundu’, she seemed proud of having exercised her franchise.

Many senior citizens reached the booths in autorickshaws, and they were permitted to cast votes without waiting in queues. In a few booths, polling officers and police personnel were heard asking whether they had any serious medical issues that prevented them from standing in queues.