First ‘Theerasadassu’ in the district from today, over 7,000 complaints received

April 22, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 7,632 complaints and applications were received in the district for the Fisheries department’s ‘Theerasadassu’ programme to address the grievances of fish workers and to spread awareness on the State government’s welfare and developmental initiatives for the coastal sector.

Across the State’s coastal regions, the department is planning to organise such interactive sessions in 47 centres. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first ‘Theerasadassu’ at Pozhiyoor in the Neyyatinkara constituency in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday at 4 p.m. In the district, similar events will be held over the next week in the coastal constituencies of Kovalam, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kazhakuttam, Chirayinkeezh, and Varkala. The maximum number of 2,430 applications were received in Neyyatinkara constituency, while Kovalam had 2,206 applications and Chirayinkeezh had 2,061 applications.

The complaints received in the district relate to housing-related issues, inclusion in LIFE Mission and Punargeham housing projects, house ownership issues, Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, various financial aid schemes, Vizhinjam port compensation, ration card, title deed, resurvey, insurance, debt relief, fishing implements, kerosene permit, Matsya Fed Society affiliation, power and drinking water connection, road tarring, and other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s representatives and officials from various departments will take part in the public events, which will be organised in various locations from April 23 to May 25. In the first half of every such meeting, discussions will be organised with the people’s representatives from the region to understand the key issues as well as various ongoing developmental initiatives. This will be followed by a public meeting.

The complaints or applications that have to be taken up in the ‘Theerasadassu’ have to be submitted in advance at the Matsya Bhavans, Akshaya Kendras, or online at www.fisheries.gov.in.