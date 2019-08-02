First-term exams in schools from August 26

The first-term examinations in State schools will be held from August 26 to September 5.

A Quality Improvement Programme monitoring committee meeting here on Friday decided to conduct the examinations for Classes 1 to 4 and those for Classes 9 to 12 in the morning.

The examinations for Classes 5 to 8 will be held in the afternoon.

The first-term examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12 are being held together as a precursor to conducting the SLLC and Plus One and Plus Two examinations in the morning hours in March. The half-yearly examinations in December too will follow the same pattern.

It was decided to roll out a special programme to increase the student strength in schools that have less than 10 students and lift them to excellence. There are 121 such schools in the State.

A mentoring programme will be implemented in schools so as to give individual attention to each student and identify and nurture their talents. In lower primary, 15 students will be entrusted to one teacher. Similarly, 24 high school students and 30 higher secondary students will also be entrusted to one teacher each.

Teachers will familiarise themselves with students’ economic and social circumstances, visit their houses and talk to family, identify their talents and promote them, and zero down on their problems.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training will prepare the guidelines in consultation with teachers’ organisations, and the project will be implemented this year.

The meeting decided to unify the Sraddha project of the General Education Department, which provides support to students faring badly in academics, and similar programmes of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, to avoid duplication.

It was decided to organise the Independence Day celebrations with focus on the Constitution.