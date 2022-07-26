First-term exams from August 24 in State schools

Schools to reopen after Onam break on September 12

The first-term examinations in State schools will be held from August 24 to September 2, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. Schools will reopen after the Onam break on September 12.

The Minister on Tuesday released a print of the Malayalam alphabet to be included in textbooks at the inauguration of the Samagra Sakshara Pala Project organised by the Pala Diocese Corporate Educational Society and the Mathrubhasha Poshaka Sannadha Samithi.

The printing of textbooks containing the Malayalam alphabet was on. More programmes would be planned for promoting the mother tongue, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine delivered the keynote address at the function, presided over by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt.