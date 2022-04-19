First Subhiksha Hotel in Kollam district inaugurated

Modern godowns to be set up in each taluk: Minister

Modern godowns will be set up in each taluk to strengthen the network of civil supplies, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil said here on Monday.

He was inaugurating the first Subhiksha Hotel in Kollam district, jointly launched by the department and Sasthamcotta grama panchayat. “A scientific system will be set up in the godowns to store foodgrains and make the distribution more prompt. Efforts are being made to modernise ration shops, including the provisions for cash transactions. The aim of the government is a hunger-free Kerala and Subhiksha hotels will provide quality food at low cost,” said the Minister.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. Sasthamcotta block panchayat president Ansar Shafi, Sasthamcotta grama panchayat president R. Geetha, vice president R. Ajayakumar, District Supply Officer C.V Mohankumar and Taluk Supply Officer Suja T. Daniel spoke.