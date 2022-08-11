First solar EV charging station in Kozhikode to be inaugurated on Friday

50 KW solar power system to generate around 200 units a day

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the district’s first solar-based electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Koduvally on Friday.

The 50 kilowatt (KW) solar power system installed at the EV charging station will generate around 200 units of electricity a day. It was set up under a scheme in which Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) provided a subsidy of ₹10 lakh for 50 KW at the rate of ₹20,000 per KW.

A 142 KW machine having facilities to charge two cars simultaneously, a 10 KW machine to charge three autorickshaws, and a 1.5 KW machine to charge electric bikes and scooters are installed at this charging station.

P.T.A. Rahim and M.K. Muneer, MLAs, and ANERT chief executive officer Narendra Nath Veluri will be present at the inaugural function.