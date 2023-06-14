ADVERTISEMENT

First smart Krishi Bhavan in Kerala to be launched on Thursday

June 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The office at Aruvapulam in Konni seeks to ensure speed and efficiency in the delivery of services to farmers with the help of modern technology

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the first smart agricultural office in the State at Aruvapulam in Konni on Thursday.

The smart Krishi Bhavan seeks to ensure speed and efficiency in the delivery of services to farmers with the help of modern technology. The Department of Agriculture has spent ₹25 lakh to turn the Krishi Bhavan into a smart one.

Plant health clinic

The new office will have a plant health clinic for addressing various crop diseases and issues related to soil, besides a training centre and a seminar hall. The delivery of all services from this office and the submission of applications for various government schemes will be through online.

The office will be launched at a function to be presided over by Konni legislator K.U. Jeneesh Kumar.

District panchayat president Omallur Sankaran will launch the Aruvapulam-brand organic rice on the occasion.

